Arkansas authorities use tear gas to break up Floyd protest

Arkansas authorities have used tear gas for the third night in a row to break up protests outside the state Capitol over the death of George Floyd.

Arkansas State Police late Monday fired tear gas to break up the protest, which had grown to several hundred people in downtown Little Rock.

The demonstrations went beyond a 10 p.m. curfew the city's mayor reinstated because of the demonstrations and the coronavirus outbreak. It marked the third night of protests outside the Capitol over Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

