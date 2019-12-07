Arkansas birth rate lowest in nearly two decades

According to health officials, people in Arkansas are having fewer babies.

KATV reports the Arkansas Department of Health says the state last year had its lowest birth rate in at least 19 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports birth rates in the U.S. have hit a record low and Arkansas is seeing a similar trend.

Dr. William Greenfield, the medical director for the Office of Family Health with the Arkansas Department of Health, tells the Little Rock television station that his agency has made efforts to educate residents about responsible parenting, planned birth, and to provide more access to contraception.

Greenfield says he's not worried about the falling birth rate, because it could mean couples are waiting until they're ready.

He says the state has seen a decline in the teen birth rate, “which is a positive.”