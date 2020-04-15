Arkansas bonus plan for health workers during pandemic OK'd

The federal government has approved Arkansas' plan to use Medicaid funds to pay bonuses to health workers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the bonuses Wednesday as health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas had increased to at least 1,569. The total number of deaths in the state from the virus has risen by one to 33.

Officials says more than 26,000 non-physician direct-care workers at the facilities will be eligible for the payments, including registered nurses and home health aides.

