Arkansas cases of COVID-19 increase by 687: cases slowing in northwest part of state

Governor Asa Hutchinson says the trend line of cases of COVID-19 in northwest Arkansas is declining, despite another daily increase of nearly 700 cases..

The governor announced the new data during his daily briefing in Little Rock.

Health leaders reported 687 additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state's total to 18,062. The state reported two additional deaths. Hospitalizations in the state increased by 17 patients.

Benton County cases jumped by just 45. Washington County cases rose by 96. Arkansas Health Department Director Dr. Nate Smith says the curve is flattening in those two counties. The Centers for Disease Control assisted the state to increase testing in those two counties. The state tested nearly 7,000 patients Wednesday. The positive percentage of those tests was 6.5%.