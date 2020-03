The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to 30 and includes the first one in the state's northwest.

The Department of Health announced the eight new cases on its website Wednesday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state's health secretary planned a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Fayetteville's mayor and the Washington County judge announced earlier a new case in Fayetteville.

Arkansas' public schools have been closed until March 30 because of the outbreak.