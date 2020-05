The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas has surpassed 4,000 and 91 deaths are now reported in the state.

The state Department of Health reported 4,012 cases and one additional death due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected.

A total of 3,984 confirmed cases on Saturday and 90 deaths.