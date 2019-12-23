Arkansas doctors urging elderly patients to get vaccines

Amanda Chitsey is on a mission.

"Our goal is 100 percent vaccination for flu," she said.

That may not be possible in all the north Arkansas nursing homes where she works: Some people are allergic. Others can refuse.

But in a year that's already gotten off to a rough start for flu illnesses and deaths nationwide, every vaccine counts.

"We consider this, December through March, to be our peak flu season, so we're just now getting ready to see a lot of cases coming in," Chitsey, a nurse practitioner, said.

"Our problem is with seniors, just like very young kids, immune systems are just not as hardy as they were in the past," said Dr. Victor Chu, who works at Crossroads Medical Clinic in Harrison.

Chu said not only should the elderly be getting a flu shot, it’s important for them to get vaccines for pneumonia, shingles, and tetanus along with pertussis as well.

"Ultimately I think it's just access," Chu said. "They don't have the time to come in. And when they do come in, they have other problems they want to address."

But he said it can be a matter of life and death if they don't.

"That's one of the things I found out as we get older: Other than my wisdom, nothing is getting better," he said.

The doctor said he tries to get the word out as much as he can and tell people about new vaccines that lower your risks of getting certain viruses: like a vaccine called Shingrix, which he said reduces your chance of getting shingles by 90 percent.

"It's the actual only way we can do true preventative medicine," Chu said. "So if you get a vaccination, it does not mean that you're not going to get that disease, but when you do get that disease, it's dramatically lower amount of symptoms you're going to have. And you're going to get over it way faster."

Boone County is still in the clear: It does not have a flu-related death this season. But the eight around the state are a reminder for us all, old or young, you should be on a mission of your own.

"Get your vaccines," Chu said.

If you are interested in getting one of the vaccines, contact your insurance provider to see if they cover them.

You can contact your local health department to see if they have free vaccinations: http://adh-staging.ark.org/health-units

They can also tell you where to go to get vaccinations.