Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, including nine straight in the final 67 seconds to lead Georgia to a 99-89 win over Arkansas in a Southeastern Conference clash.

Georgia (15-14, 5-11) placed six players in double figures, including Rayshawn Hammonds with 22. Arkansas got 26 apiece from Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones.

Desi Sills added 21 but was injured with less than a minute to play and did not return to the game.