Arkansas firefighters eligible for workers' compensation if they get COVID-19 on the job

Firefighters in Harrison know they face dangers every time they suit up, but COVID-19 presents a new risk on certain calls.

"We hear fever, we all really just hope and pray that they're not exposed to it," said Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery.

In March, Lowery's crews started wearing masks and gloves every time they were dispatched. And they also ask questions before going inside a home:

"If you're showing any symptoms, been out of the state, been around anyone that's showing any symptoms," said Pete Barrett, a Harrison firefighter.

The coronavirus has already killed first responders around the country. Some in Arkansas have gotten sick, including in Bentonville, but none in Harrison so far.

"These guys are on the frontline and handling this stuff daily," Lowery said.

Last week, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson recognized that risk.

"It shows that our governor supports our first reponders in our state. It speaks volumes of him," Lowery said.

Hutchinson issued an executive order that provides workers' compensation for first responders who get sick with COVID-19 on the job. Before, that was limited to hospital workers, leaving people like Lowery's firefighters to fend for themselves.

"That would've been all on their insurance or on them personally," the chief said.

The order is specific: First responders need to prove when and where they got sick.

"There are some avenues that you have to show that you got it on duty. It's not like if one of our employees get it, they automatically get it," Lowery said.

Still, the Harrison Fire Department is grateful for the governor stepping up, echoing the call to action their community has answered, too. The community has donated everything from personal protective equipment, to meals.

"It's actually been really supportive. Everyone I think understands the situation we're in," Barrett said.