Arkansas governor announces 3 more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to nine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced the state had identified three new cases in the central Arkansas area. Hutchinson recommended that events with more than 200 people in the four counties that have seen cases be canceled. Those counties are Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline. A day earlier, Hutchinson's administration told public schools in those counties to shut down for two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.