Arkansas governor 'distressed' by people not distancing

Arkansas' governor says he's distressed by reports of people in the state not socially distancing because of the coronavirus.

However, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday said the examples of which he heard over the weekend doesn't give him any regrets about allowing businesses shuttered by the virus to reopen. Hutchinson's comments come after social media posts over the weekend showed long lines and crowds at some retailers.

Arkansas was not under a stay-at-home order but had other restrictions that Hutchinson recently rolled back. Restaurants were allowed to resume offering dine-in service Monday but with new safety rules and capacity limits.

