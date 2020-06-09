Arkansas governor forms panel to examine law enforcement

Arkansas' governor has formed a task force to examine law enforcement training and policies in the wake of protests of George Floyd's death.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the task force, which he said will issue recommendations by the end of the year. Its duties will also include examining the accountability of officers who don't meet standards, as well as the possible creation of a statewide database of complaints against law enforcement officers.

Hutchinson created the task force in response to days of protests in Arkansas and nationwide over Floyd's May 25 death by a Minneapolis police officer.