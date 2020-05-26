Arkansas' governor pleas for all to social distance; cases rise again after new testing

Governor Asa Hutchinson singled out a select group of Arkansans for not social distancing over the weekend.

The governor made the plea during his daily briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday.

He praised many across the state for practicing good social distancing and not attending large gatherings. The governor said he is looking into reports into boaters at Lake Hamilton near Hot Springs not using self-discipline. He says he will be looking specifically at what the state can do going into the next holiday to assure better social distancing. The governor says it is critical for Arkansans to do what is right so the state may implement the next reopening phase.

State health leaders say cases of COVID-19 increased by 151 into Tuesday. The new cases bring the total to 6,180. Deaths in the state rose by two to 119. Hospitalizations increased by eight patients. The state currently reports 1,729 active cases.

Arkansas Department of Health Director Dr. Nate Smith announced he accepted a position at the Centers for Disease Control. He will leave in August.