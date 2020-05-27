Arkansas' governor praises testing in the state; northwest Arkansas becoming area of concern

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson praised a recent spike in testing for the coronavirus in the state.

The governor addressed the state Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro.

The state reached its goal of 60,000 tests for COVID-19 for the month of May. The state tested more than 4,000 patients Tuesday. The positive rate of those tests fell under 2%.

Health leaders reported 97 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 6,277. The state reported one additional death. Hospitalizations increased by just one patient.

Benton and Washington Counties in northwest Arkansas reports the sharpest spikes in the state. Both counties surpassed 300 cases Wednesday. Neighboring Carroll County reports 12 active cases, bringing its total to 17 cases.

