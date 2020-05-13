Arkansas' governor pushes for 60,000 tests by end of May; Sharp County cases rise again

Arkansas' governor is making a commitment to test 60,000 patients for COVID-19 by the end of May.

Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement during his daily briefing Wednesday in Little Rock.

State health leaders report nearly 24,000 tests completed for COVID-19 through May 12. The state is pledging 2,000 daily tests through May. The state is setting up several drive-thru testing sites at no costs around the state.

The state stands at 4,236 cases of the coronavirus. It added another 72 cases on Wednesday. The death toll from the virus increased by two Wednesday to 97. One are of concern in northern Arkansas is Sharp County. Cases in the county have increased by 15 cases since Sunday.

