Arkansas' governor releases guidance for pools & water parks; COVID-19 cases rise

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced how the state will proceed to reopen pools and water parks around the state.

He made the announcement during a briefing in Little Rock Friday.

Pools and water parks may not reopen until May 22. The guidance asks for operators to limit swimmers to 50% capacity. Also, guests outside the pool must comply to social distancing rules.

State health leaders reported 82 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 3,665. The state tested 2,000-plus patients with just 2.1% testing positive. The state also reported a drop in hospitalizations Friday.