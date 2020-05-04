Arkansas' governor releases new guidance for churches, outdoor venues; reports fewest cases in a month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shared new guidelines for churches and outdoor venues.
He announced the guidelines Monday at a briefing in Little Rock.
The state set the guidelines effective immediately for churches. It works like this:
*Encourage online services
*No entry into the church if showing any symptom
*Social distancing except for families
*Masks usage except for children under the age of 10
*Hand sanitizing stations
*Altering Holy Communion
*No youth classes
The state also set guidelines for outdoor venues. It works like this effective immediately.
*12-foot distance from performers to the state
*50 or fewer performers
*50 or fewer in attendance
The state reported its fewest cases in more than a month. The state added another 27 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,458. The state reported another five deaths. Medical personnel tested 1,629 patients Sunday.
State economic leaders announced an extra $40 million to assist businesses in reopening.