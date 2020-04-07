Arkansas governor says no stay-at-home orders for cities

Arkansas' governor is opposing allowing cities to issue their own stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak while the state resists such a restriction.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday those restrictions need to be handled on a statewide basis. Arkansas is one of a handful of states that haven't issued a stay-at-home order. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said he'd like to be able to issue such an order for his city. Health officials said the number of cases in Arkansas has risen to at least 946.

The state reported two more deaths, bringing its total to 18.