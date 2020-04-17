Arkansas' governor sets May 4 as goal to eliminate some restrictions; reports more COVID-19 cases

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson believes the state has more work to do to flatten the curve of cases of COVID-19.

The governor spoke to the media Friday afternoon.

The state's health department reports 1,695 overall cases of COVID-19 with 37 deaths. The case total increased Friday by 75. Health leaders report 593 recoveries from the virus.

Governor Hutchinson praised the president's decision to reopen the government with the state flexibility. He set a goal of May 4 to eliminate some of the restrictions in the state. Arkansas meets many of the criteria outlined by the president to reopen, but the governor noted the level of cases remains an issue.

Arkansas Department of Health Director Dr. Nate Smith says the state has seen an increase in symptom-testing. He expects by early May to see a downward trend in cases. The state is offering testing to anyone who is symptomatic. He asked Arkansans to continue physical distancing, cloth coverings and hand-washing.

Arkansas remains one of only a few states without a stay-at-home order.

