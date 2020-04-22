Arkansas' governor sets decision dates to ease restrictions in the state; cases fall dramatically

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson laid out his plan to slowly reopen the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

He spoke to the state Wednesday afternoon.

The governor previously said May 4 was when the state would begin to ease restrictions in the state for social distancing. But decisions on key parts of the economy will come sooner. His team will make a decision on restaurants April 29. An announcement on gyms will come April 30. He will decide restrictions for salons and barbershops on May 1. A decision on places of worship will happen May 4.

The state reported its fewest cases of COVID-19 in more than a week. Health leaders say cases jumped by just 49, compared to triple-digit increases several days prior. Of those new cases, 13 inmates at the Cummins Unit State Prison tested positive. More than 600 inmates in all have tested positive.

The state reports 42 deaths.