Arkansas' governor signs 3 executive orders concerning liability; cases of COVID-19 rise by 416

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed three executive orders protecting businesses from liability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor made the announcement during his daily briefing in Little Rock Monday.

The orders include COVID-19 workers compensation coverage, immunity for medical workers treating the virus and business liability during the pandemic. Lawmakers say these orders send a message to businesses the state appreciates them as they reopen. However, lawmakers say the businesses must protect employees and keep customers safe. Lawmakers say "bad actors" will not receive immunity.

State health leaders reported an additional 416 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 12,917. The state also reported an additional three deaths. The state tested 7,063 patients Sunday with a positivity rate of nearly 5%. Governor Hutchinson says he does not believe the state has reached a peak and expects cases to rise.

Washington and Benton Counties in the northwest part of the state reported nearly half of the cases Monday.