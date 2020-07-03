Arkansas' governor signs executive order giving cities options for masking ordinance; cases of COVID-19 up 547

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order allowing cities to adopt an ordinance to require wearing a mask.

He announced the order Friday in Little Rock at his daily briefing. The governor made it clear the executive order does not mean a statewide masking ordinance. Instead, it gives Arkansas cities the opportunity to enact an ordinance following state's guidelines. The governor cited a poll showing 82% of Arkansans already wear a mask in public.

State leaders reported an additional 547 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 22,622 The state set a record for daily cases Thursday with nearly 900. The state's active cases since the Memorial Day holiday have increased from 1,000 to 6,000.

Washington (84) and Benton Counties (74) in northwest Arkansas led the state in daily cases. Health leaders reported an additional two deaths in the state.