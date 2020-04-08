Arkansas governor to give state of the state amid outbreak

Arkansas' governor is delivering his state of the state speech at a time when much of his state is shuttered due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to speak to lawmakers Wednesday as they convene in two different locations for this year's legislative session. The House plans to meet in a 5,600-seat arena it used for a marathon special session last month. Hutchinson plans to speak from the Senate, which is meeting at the Capitol, and his speech will be broadcast live to the arena.

Arkansas has had at least 997 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.