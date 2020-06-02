Arkansas health leaders report daily record of COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The state of Arkansas reported its largest on-day total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at a daily briefing in Little Rock Tuesday.

State health leaders reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total overall cases to 7,818. The state reported an additional three deaths.

The state tested more than 3,800 patients Monday. The percentage of positives was 4.4.%. Director of Health Dr. Nate Smith says the goal in June is more than 120,000 new tests or 1% of the population tested.

Governor Hutchinson shared what he considered surprising news on the state's economy. He reported revenue for May was 80% higher than the revised projected levels.