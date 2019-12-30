Arkansas health officials issue Boil Water Order for Ozark Mountain Regional customers

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a Boil Water Order fr the entire Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority in northern Arkansas.

The state issued the order as a precautionary measure because of the possibility contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of the partial loss in normal system pressure. Under the 'Boil Water' notice, all affected customers are advised the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. You should throw out all ice cubes.

The state will lift the notice when two sets of bacteriological samples indicate the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.