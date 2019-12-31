Arkansas high court allows commission to issue casino permit

The Arkansas Supreme Court will not prohibit the Racing Commission from issuing a casino license to applicants in one county after a company whose license was rejected called for an intervention.

Arkansas voters legalized casino gambling in 2018 at racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis and sites in Jefferson and Pope counties. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the commission is allowed to issue a license in Pope County.

A Pulaski County circuit judge will also not be required to expedite a case brought by a Mississippi gaming operator alleging sole claim to the license.

