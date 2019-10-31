Medical examiner reveals cause of death for Marion Co., Ark. hunter attacked by deer

We learned late this afternoon, a deer did not kill a hunter in Arkansas, at least not directly.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said an autopsy showed the hunter died from a pre-existing medical condition complicated by the deer's attack.

Officials said Thomas Alexander, 66, shot a buck while hunting near Yellville last week.

When he went to check if the deer was dead, it attacked Alexander.

Alexander's cousin found him in the woods with several puncture wounds.

He later died at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.

