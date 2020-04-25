Arkansas inmates escape after stealing jailor's keys

An accused murderer is back behind bars after escaping from an Arkansas Jail Thursday night.

Officials say Earl Parks, who has been accused of murder, and Craig Gilliam ran out of the Prairie County Jail after stealing the keys from a guard.

Gilliam was taken back into custody just minutes after escaping, but Parks was out on the run until Friday.

Brad Knupp says he went to check on a car, and noticed something strange.

"Something in the back seat caught my eye as not being normal. The closer I looked, I could tell this guy was laying in the back seat of my car covered up with some plastic that was already in the car," Knupp said. "He put his hands in the air and he said 'I don't mean anybody any harm.' And he got out of the car and I told him to get on the ground and put his hands behind his head, and he did that."

Knupp says he and his father held Parks at gunpoint until law enforcement could get there.

Parks is now facing charges of escape, and could face new charges of aggravated assault.