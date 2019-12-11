Arkansas judge denies students' appeal to vaccination policy

A judge has denied two University of Arkansas students' request to block a public health decree that has barred them from attending classes during a mumps outbreak because they don't have the proper vaccinations.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a public health directive Nov. 22 that said students who do not have the proper measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations must be vaccinated immediately or be excluded from classes for at least 26 days.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Washington County Circuit Judge Doug Martin on Tuesday denied brothers Shiloh Isaiah and Benjamin Andrew Bemis' request to be allowed back in classes without obtaining vaccinations.