Arkansas lawmakers approve contract for private prison

Arkansas lawmakers have signed a $136 million contract to house as many as 500 prisoners at a privately run jail facility.

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved the 20-year contract with Drew and Bradley counties to house inmates at the facility that will be operated by Louisiana-based LaSalle Corrections. Under the plan, the counties are contracting directly with LaSalle.

The facility will also house between 100 and 150 prisoners from the counties. No private adult lockups have operated in Arkansas since 2001.

