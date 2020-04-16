Arkansas lawmakers give initial approval to budget plan

Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to the state's budget as the end of the session nears in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House and Senate on Wednesday approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion Revenue Stabilization Act, which details the state's spending priorities for the coming year. Legislative leaders plan to wrap up Thursday the session that began last week.

Lawmakers have been spread across two locations, with the House meeting in a basketball arena due to the pandemic.