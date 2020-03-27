Arkansas lawmakers take up COVID-19 fund as virus cases rise

Signs outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. include reminders about social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 27, 2020. The state Senate met at the Capitol to take up a plan to set up a $173 million rainy day fund to address a budget shortfall projected because of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas lawmakers are preparing to take up a plan to create a fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak as cases in the state continue to multiply.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday said the number of cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to at least 381.

The state had at least 349 the previous day. The House and Senate planned to vote Friday afternoon on legislation moving the state's $173 million surplus into a “COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund."

 