Arkansas lifts restrictions for recreational out-of-state travelers, aside from 'hot spot' residents

Arkansas has lifted restrictions for recreational, out-of-state travelers to visit aside from "hot spot" residents, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Gov. Hutchinson says hot spots include New York, New Orleans, New Jersey and Connecticut, although Arkansas Health Department Secretary Dr. Nate Smith can amend that list.

State leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday:

-3,496 cases in the state (38 new)

-89 hospitalizations

-83 reported deaths (2 new)

-1,372 active cases

-2,041 recoveries

In the upcoming days, Arkansas will also reopen movie theaters, bowling alleys and arenas to reopen, but with new limits to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

