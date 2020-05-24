Arkansas man drowns in Elk River in McDonald County, Mo.

An Arkansas man drowned Saturday evening in the Elk River in McDonald County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Fredgrikas M. Hardman, 34, from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to MSHP, Hardman exited a boat, swept downstream by a swift current, then caught under a log jam. It happened about a mile north of Noel, Missouri. The incident was reported Saturday around 6:15 p.m.

This is the second fatal drowning incident in southwest Missouri this year and this Memorial Day weekend. A man from Rockaway Beach drowned late Friday night on Lake Taneycomo in Taney County, according to MSHP.