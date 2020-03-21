Arkansas may not see COVID-19 peak for 6-8 weeks, Gov. Hutchinson says

The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas is now 118, up from 100, and the number is not expected to peak for another six to eight weeks.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday that the latest projections show 1,000 people will be hospitalized at the peak, but declined to say how many positive cases are expected.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said 13 people are currently hospitalized. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.