Arkansas had four players in double figures as the Razorbacks opened Southeastern Conference play much the same way they handled non-conference competition- with a victory.

Arkansas forced Texas A&M into 11 second-half turnovers, including four in a four-minute stretch late in the period, and dispatched the Aggies, 69- 59. Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe led the Hogs with 17 apiece.

Arkansas (12-1, 1-0) goes on the road Wednesday night against LSU.