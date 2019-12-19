Arkansas panel votes to give elected officials 2.5% raise

Arkansas' top elected officials and lawmakers are on track to receive a 2.5% raise.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Independent Citizens Commission on Wednesday proposed the raises for the Legislature and the state's seven constitutional officers. The total cost of the raises is more than $157,000. The raises will take effect after a public comment period and a final vote by the panel.

The commission was created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment. Previously, the pay for the state's elected officials and judges was set by the Legislature.

