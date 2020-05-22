Arkansas pays thousands of pandemic unemployment claims; passes 5,600 COVID-19 cases

More than 7,100 pandemic unemployment assistance claims have been paid in Arkansas, and another 3,000 funds will be sent out Friday night, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

This comes after the state's unemployment system centered around the COVID-19 pandemic shut down last week due to a data breach of secure information.

Gov. Hutchinson says the system is now secure. Around 70 people will work over Memorial Day weekend to process claims and take calls following last week's data breach.

Additionally, Arkansas reported an unemployment rate of 10.2% for April, which is 4.5% less than the national unemployment rate of 14.7% last month.

Arkansas health officials reported 154 new cases Friday, after a single-day high Thursday of more than 400. These are the latest reported numbers:

-5,612 cases in the state (154 new)

-81 hospitalizations

-113 reported deaths (three new)

-1,470 active cases

-4,025 recoveries

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and state leaders in the stream below: