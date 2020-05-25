Arkansas reports 107 new cases of coronavirus, 1 more death

Arkansas health officials report 107 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Arkansas Department of Health said Monday there have been 6,029 confirmed cases of the virus. The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Health officials say there have been 117 deaths related to the virus in Arkansas.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Nearly 4,250 state residents have recovered from the disease.

