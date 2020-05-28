Arkansas reports 261 new cases Thursday, largest daily community total for state in pandemic

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson believes testing is giving health leaders a better understanding of the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state.

The governor's latest comments follow the largest daily total of COVID-19 cases from the community. Health leaders Thursday reported an additional 261 positive cases, all from the community. The state reported five additional deaths.

The biggest area of concern in the state is in northwest Arkansas. Benton County reported an additional 85 cases Thursday. Washington County cases jumped 25%. In Benton County alone, 85% of the cases announced Thursday involve the Hispanic community around the Rogers area. Both counties have reported 665 cases since the pandemic began.

The state recently met a goal of 60,000 patients tested.