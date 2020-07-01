Arkansas reports 420 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Arkansas has had 420 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven more people have died from the illness caused by the virus.

The Health Department on Wednesday said at least 21,197 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase from the 20,777 reported Tuesday. The number of active cases decreased to 5,757. The number of people hospitalized because of the virus decreased by 15 to 275. The state's COVID-19 fatalities have increased to 277.

Though hospitalizations and active cases went down, they remain dramatically higher than when the state in May began reopening businesses.

