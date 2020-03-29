Arkansas reports 426 positive COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says 426 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths have been reported in the state as of Sunday.

According to Health Department Secretary Nate Smith, 67 of the total reported cases are health care workers. No new counties have reported cases.

Key numbers to know:

-426 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

-3,448 total tests

-3,027 negative test results

-6 reported deaths

-28 recoveries

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas leaders below: