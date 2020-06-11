Arkansas reports 448 new cases of COVID-19; 13 new cases in Carroll County

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson reported one of his state's highest total of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

He announced the findings during his daily briefing in the Little Rock area.

Health leaders reported 448 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state's total to 10,816. The state also reported six additional deaths.

More than half of the new cases come from Benton and Washington Counties in the northwest part of the state. Neighboring Carroll County reported 13 new cases. The governor says he is working with leaders in those counties to better educate hispanics in the northwest part of the state.

The governor also revealed Arkansas' 'Ready for Learning' initiative. He says schools will reopen in the fall with flexible learning options.