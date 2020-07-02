Arkansas reports 878 new COVID-19 cases, new single-day high

Arkansas reported 878 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most the state has seen in a single-day since the pandemic began.

The state says more than 7,000 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state had seen a decline in cases for a few days prior to Thursday, which more than doubled Wednesday's new cases.

The following counties were part of the new 878 cases.

Hot Spring: 151

Washington: 117

Pulaski: 98

Benton: 75

Sebastian: 55

State leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday

-22,075 cases

-272 hospitalizations

-279 reported deaths (2 new)

-6,098 active cases

-15,698 recoveries

Registered voters with a health concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic can request and receive an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election in Arkansas, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson and other state leaders made the announcement for those with health concerns. Chairmen of Arkansas' two major political parties appear to support this option.

For those who request an absentee ballot, the following criteria and deadlines were announced:

-You must be a registered voter and include voter ID information

-Mail/fax deadline: Oct. 27.

-In-person deadline: Nov. 2.

-All ballots must be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information on requesting an absentee ballot, contact your local county clerk or click here.

Watch the latest update in the stream below: