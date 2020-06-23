Arkansas schools consider options for virtual learning

Some Arkansas school districts are finalizing virtual learning options for students in kindergarten through 12th grades because officials are uncertain if schools can safely operate on a traditional schedule amid the pandemic.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key have said repeatedly that they want schools to reopen since closing in mid-March. But schools have been warned that they may have to pivot between traditional and virtual educational programs.

Now, school officials and teachers are planning for a potential hybrid class class schedule. They must prepare for in class instruction and virtual classes, which requires them to stay up to date on the latest safety guidelines.