Arkansas schools to temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns

Students across Arkansas will be home a week before their spring break is scheduled to start. But it's far from a vacation.

"Don't use this time out of school as a time to go all the places to have fun," said Jeanna Chambers, the assistant director of Children's Charity Ministry.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered schools to close by Tuesday and is asking people to stay within Arkansas state boundaries.

"I would discourage unnecessary out-of-state travel during this time of mitigation because we're all going to be coming back and engaging in our activities again and we want to mitigate the thread of future spread in the state of Arkansas," Hutchinson said.

Many schools closed their doors Monday, but some,like Mountain Home, won't until Tuesday. Meanwhile some school districts like Harrison and Mountain Home are trying to keep kids fed.

"They can go pick up lunch and then breakfast for the next day," said Kelsey Bardwell, a parent of a Harrison student.

And organizations like Children's Charity Ministry are trying to make sure hundreds of kids across north Arkansas have food to eat on the weekends. But Chambers said it's hard to find food right now.

"It affected us with all the shelves being emptied out," Chambers said.

And some parents have to figure out how to care for their kids while schools are closed.

"Parents are having to choose whether to go to work because someone has to be there to stay home with the kids," Chambers said.

Students will have online work, called A-M-I days, they are asked to do this week leading into spring break next week. Meanwhile, some parents are just trying to turn a negative into something positive.

"I think if we can all look at this as doing our part to protect our kids and our elderly and choose to have a good attitude about it and make time to spend with your family, we'll all look back at this time hopefully with fondness," Bardwell said.

School activities and sports competitions have also been postponed until March 30.