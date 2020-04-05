Arkansas has its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, reports two new deaths

Arkansas has seen its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with 837 positive cases now reported in the state.

Cases jumped by nearly 100 after 743 cases were reported Saturday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says there are now 837 positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the state. Sixteen people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Hutchinson says the numbers are below the ADH modeling projection, which predicted Arkansas would be at 2,000 positive cases at this time.

As of Sunday, Arkansas has reported the following Coronavirus updates:

-837 cases of COVID-19

-16 deaths

-67 patients hospitalized

-97 recoveries

Additionally, Fourteen of the new positive cases come from a federal detention facility in Forrest City, Arkansas, according to Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

Gov. Hutchinson also expects 100,000 unemployment claims in Arkansas by the end of the week.

Watch the latest update from Hutchinson here: