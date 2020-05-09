Arkansas sets capacity guidelines for large venues, reports 200-plus new cases

Large venues will be allowed to reopen in Arkansas under specific guidelines starting May 18.

Arkansas Health Department Secretary Dr. Nate Smith says large venues can open by May 18, but can only allow up to one-third of their capacity. If that number exceeds 50 people, venues have to submit a request for approval to the Department of Health.

Arkansas reported 237 new cases Saturday, the highest single-day spike in nearly two weeks. The state has also conducted nearly 2,000 tests over the last 24 hours.

Among the new 237 cases, 173 from prison population, according to Dr. Nate Smith.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday:

-3,984 cases in the state (237 new)

-64 hospitalizations

-90 reported deaths (2 new)

-837 active cases

-3,147 recoveries

Over the past week, Arkansas has also allowed fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arenas to reopen, but with new limits to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Watch the latest updates from Gov. Hutchinson here: