Arkansas state leaders say inmate tested positive post-release, had contact in Eureka Springs

An Arkansas inmate released in response to the pandemic tested positive for COVID-19 post-release and had contact with several people in the Eureka Springs area, according to Arkansas state leaders.

Gov. Hutchinson says all inmates are tested for COVID-19 upon release. One inmate from the Cummins Unit tested negative, traveled to the Eureka Springs, then tested positive a few days later.

Hutchinson says the state will be ramping up testing in the Eureka Springs area in response.

The state currently has 928 active cases, more than 300 currently in correctional facilities.

After two straight days with an increase in new COVID-19 cases, Arkansas state leaders also emphasized the importance contact tracing in response to the pandemic.

Gov. Hutchinson released a diagram Thursday to further explain the state's contact tracing process.

Essentially, when there's a new case, the case is interviewed by nurse, the tracer gets list of contacts, contacts are called and contacts are enrolled in SARA alert. Contacts with no symptoms are asked to quarantine 14 days, while contacts with symptoms are also instructed to get tested.

Gov. Hutchinson also says he and other state leaders are currently not in a position to predict when Phase 2 of reopening state may happen.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday:

-4,236 cases in the state (130 new)

-69 hospitalizations (5 new)

-98 reported deaths (1 new)

-928 active cases

-3,438 recoveries

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas state leaders in the stream below: