Arkansas to ban some indoor social gatherings due to virus

Arkansas' governor says the state will ban some large indoor social gatherings to address a growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday said the state Health Department is working on a directive prohibiting indoor social gatherings of more than than 10 people. The number of people in Arkansas with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to at least 280 people on Wednesday.

Little Rock's mayor also said his city will be expanding its nightly curfew imposed because of the outbreak.

